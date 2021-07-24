Pianist Eva Gevorgyan to perform at 18th Chopin Competition

Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan will perform at the 18th Chopin Piano Competition, she said on Friday.

“So happy to be selected to play on the 18th Chopin Competition! Thanks so much to my dear Professor Natalia Trull and to my family and friends!” she wrote on Facebook.

This year in October Warsaw will become again a piano capital of the world hosting the 18th Frederic Chopin International Piano Competition, one of the oldest and most prestigious music competitions in the world.

The preliminary of the 18th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw started on 12 July and will last till 23 July. Nearly 160 pianists from all over the world will compete in the Chamber Hall of the Polish National Philharmonic to win their place among the 80 participants of the Chopin Competition.

Eva Gevorgyan has received prizes at more than 40 international competitions for piano and composition.

Panorama.AM