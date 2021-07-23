Three soldiers wounded as Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik – Defense Ministry

Three Armenian servicemen were injured after the Azerbaijani troops opened fire at the Armenian positions stationed in the Gegharkunik section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Friday evening, the Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding the injuries are not life-threatening.

The Azeri gunfire was preceded by shootings in the Azerbaijani military posts, which could be due to an interpersonal conflict among the Azerbaijani servicemen, the ministry said.

“This is evidenced by the fact that the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement that an Azerbaijani soldier was allegedly killed as a result of the fire opened by the Armenian side.

“The Armenian Defense Ministry announces that the Armenian forces did not take any countermeasures until the Azerbaijani military opened fire at the Armenian soldiers on duty,” reads the statement.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia strongly condemns the fresh provocative action by the Azerbaijani armed forces and states that the entire responsibility for the aggravation of the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan.

