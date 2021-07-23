Pop-Up Market ‘Queernissage’ Is Based On Armenia’s ‘Vernissage’

STUDIO CITY, CA — Spend an afternoon browsing handmade goods and snacking on Aremenian food and drinks at the Gay and Lesbian Armenian Society’s (GALAS) first “Queernissage,” an open air pop-up market hosted by LGBTQ+ Armenians and allies on Saturday.

“Queernissage” is inspired by “Vernissage,” an open air market in Armenia that has taken place on weekends since the 1980s. It will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Studio City Pop-Up (4354 Tujunga Avenue) and will include over 25 vendors.

“Through Queernissage, GALAS aims to create a space for their community members to express and share their creativity with each other and with the public,” the Armenian Mirror-Spectator reported. “With an eclectic array of vendors, attendees can expect to find artwork, freshly made baked goods, interactive booths, jewelry, and much more.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at Queernissage can email galasboard@gmail.com.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/pop-up-market-queernissage-is-based-on-armenias-vernissage/ar-AAMup9X