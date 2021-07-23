Ambassador Discussed US Government’s Efforts to Help Families Displaced by NK Conflict

Ambassador Tracy was pleased to have the opportunity to meet Acting Minister Mkrtchyan and discuss Armenia’s achievements in combating trafficking in persons, the US Embassy reports.

The Ambassador discussed the U.S. government’s efforts to help families displaced by the conflict in and around Nagorno-Karabakh as well as to help protect labor rights.

