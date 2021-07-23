4 more bodies found in Artsakh search operations

Artsakh rescuers on Friday found 4 more bodies of servicemen (volunteers, reservists) as a result of their search operations for the 2020 war casualties in the Azerbaijani-held areas.

The remains were retrieved from the Varanda (Fizuli) region, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reported.

The bodies are yet to be identified through a forensic medical examination.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,615 bodies have been found and recovered from the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh.

The State Service of Emergency Situations will provide further information on the upcoming search operations.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/07/23/Artsakh-search-operations/2540200