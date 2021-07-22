UPDATE: Changes to Greece’s entry requirements for tourists

Countries of whose nationals are allowed to enter Greece has increased from 30 to 34, with the addition of San Marino, Andorra, Vatican and Monaco.

The entry notam extended until Thursday, July 29, 2021 with the conditions of entry into Greek territory for international flights.

Prohibitions of third-country nationals:According to the aviation directive, third-country nationals, apart from citizens of EU and Schengen-area countries, their spouses or civil partners and minor children, are prohibited from entering the country.

This excludes passengers traveling for essential reasons and permanent residents of the following 34 countries: Australia, North Macedonia, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Belarus, New Belarus, Bahrain, South Bahrain , Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Japan, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Moldavia, Moldavia, Moldova, Moldova .

What applies to the PLF: All travelers to Greece, regardless of nationality, fill in the electronic form PLF (Passenger Locator Form) at the electronic address https://travel.gov.gr. until the day before their arrival in Greece.

Entry into Greece with a vaccine certificate or negative PCR/RAPID TEST or a certificate of illness or digital certificate: For travelers to Greece, the condition for entry into the country is one of the following:

Have completed at least fourteen (14) days before the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination and present a vaccination certificate in Greek, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish or Russian, issued by a public authority. To have been diagnosed negative in a laboratory test for COVID-19 by the PCR method within the last seventy two (72) hours, or within forty eight (48) hours before their arrival in Greece with a rapid test. Alternatively, travelers to Greece must carry a certificate of illness issued thirty (30) days after the first positive test and its validity lasts up to one hundred and eighty (180) days after it. Travelers from abroad can also carry, in digital or printed form, a European digital certificate COVID-19 (EU DIGITAL COVID-19 CERTIFICATE) as well as third countries, which contains information about the vaccination or the result of the last test (48-hour rapid test or 72-hour PCR) or coronavirus disease.

Tests on children from 12 years and over: The obligation of the conditions (vaccine or negative test or certificate of illness or digital certificate), for entry into Greece is valid for children from twelve (12) years and over.

Sampling of travelers with RAPID TEST: In addition to all international passengers, a rapid test will be performed upon arrival, based on the procedure provided by the Passenger Locator Form.

In case the tests find a passenger positive, the quarantine will be valid for 10 days, while if the foreign passenger is vaccinated and the rapid test on arrival shows that they are positive for the disease, will remain in isolation for 7 days. In both cases (10 or 7 days of temporary restriction), in order to lift the quarantine, the persons are subject to mandatory laboratory testing by PCR on the last day of their temporary restriction.

Airline instruction for Russian passengers: All travelers/permanent residents from Russia to Greece must have a negative PCR (72 hours) or rapid test (48 hours) certificate.

This measure is mandatory and applies to all passengers who are permanent residents of Russia, whether vaccinated or not.

In addition, all travelers/permanent residents from Russia will be required to take a test for COVID-19 upon arrival in Greece.

The use of a mask is mandatory: At arrivals and departures within airports, as well as during flights, staff and passengers are required to wear a protective mask.

Passengers are also required to comply with the instructions of the permanent and temporary staff of airports or airlines responsible for the tasks of supervision, crowd management and passenger assistance in order to maintain the necessary distances and to ensure safe passage and avoidance to avoid overcrowding.

The control of the above documents is carried out by the employees of the airlines and by sampling by the police authorities.

Airlines are required to check the traveler before boarding.

