Boyajian Chosen to Display Sculpture on Campus of Pingree School

SOUTH HAMILTON, Mass. — Artist David Boyajian, who creates sculptures inspired by nature for both private and public collections, is among the sculptors chosen to display work at the 12th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit this fall on the 100-acre campus of Pingree School in South Hamilton.

Boyajian, a graduate of Alfred University, also studied at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, and earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art Rinehart School of Sculpture.

Over the course of his 30-plus-year career, Boyajian has shown his work in numerous solo and group exhibitions, including SculptureNow on The Mount, Edith Wharton’s home in Lenox; Bull City Sculpture Show in Durham, North Carolina; and “Genesis,” an outdoor solo show at the Robert Moses Sculpture Garden at Fordham University. ‘Genesis,’ received praise from both The New York Times and Review Magazine.

Boyajian’s numerous public commissions include “The Weaving Shuttle” and “The Eye of the Needle” at the Mansfield Town Square in Mansfield, Connecticut; “Lift,” a memorial to a former student at the Canterbury School in New Milford; and “Sanctuary” at the 9/11 Living Memorial at Sherwood Island for the state of Connecticut. His teaching career has spanned more than 20 years at institutions such as Western Connecticut State University, Silvermine School of Art, and Hartford Art School at the University of Hartford.

For 18 years, Boyajian has taught metal, stone, and wood sculpture at David Boyajian Sculpture Studio in New Fairfield, CT.

Boyajian’s father, Col. Myron H. Boyajian, grew up in Jamaica Plain, and his aunt, Marion Boyajian Kennedy, attends the Armenian Memorial Church in Watertown. His paternal grandparents were Perusa Topalian Boyajian who emigrated from Marash, Turkey and Nazareth P. Boyajian, who came from Hadjin, Turkey.

The Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit of more than 50 sculptures opens Saturday, September 4 and runs through Sunday, November 28. It is open free to the public seven days a week during daylight hours. Pingree School is located at 537 Highland Street, South Hamilton, MA. 978-468-4415. Pingree.org/sculpture-show.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator