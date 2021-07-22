Armenia’s new parliament to hold first sitting on August 2

The new parliament of Armenia will hold its first sitting on August 2, Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Tigran Mukuchyan said at the CEC special meeting on Wednesday.

“In case of snap parliamentary elections, the first sitting is convened on the second Monday after the formation of the newly elected National Assembly, at 10am,” he said.

Thus, the first sitting of the newly elected parliament falls on August 2, he said.

Armenia held snap parliamentary elections on June 20.

Panorama.AM