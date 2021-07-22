Armenian Film Academy announces call for applications for pre-selection of films that claim to win Oscar

The Armenian National Film Academy announces an open call for applications for the pre-selection of films that claim to win the prestigious Academy Awards in the International Feature Film Award category.

Animated and documentary feature films are permitted, the academy said on Facebook on Thursday.

Applications (films) are accepted from July 26 until September 06 (inclusive) of 2021 by email: info@armfilmacademy.am.

You can download the application form here.

Presented films must comply with the requirements of the American Film Academy.

