Professor Charchyan released from arrest in case on pressure on voters

Today, in Yerevan, a court has granted the defence motion for the release on bail of Armen Charchyan, the chief of the Izmirlian Medical Centre, who spent a month under arrest in a case on pressure on his subordinates before the parliamentary elections.

The “Caucasian Knot” has reported that well-known orthopedist Professor Armen Charchyan was detained on June 18. The criminal prosecution of Armen Charchyan, who was a candidate for an MP seat from the “Hayastan” (Armenia) bloc, was sanctioned by the Central Election Commission (CEC). Investigators believe that Armen Charchyan forced his employees at the Izmirlian Medical Centre to attend the voting and give their voices for the “Hayastan” bloc. Armen Charchyan himself regarded the criminal case as a political persecution.

The court has granted the advocates’ motion to release Armen Charchyan on bail in the amount of 10 million drams (about 20,000 US dollars). “As soon as the required amount is credited to the court’s deposit, my client will be released,” the “Caucasian Knot” correspondent has been informed by advocate Aram Vardevanyan.

