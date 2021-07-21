Gallery Z exhibit featuring “Armenian Artists from Around the World”

WARWICK, RI — Gallery Z is pleased to announce its very first exhibit in its new location at the Pawtuxet Industrial Park, 100 Bellows Street, Unit #8, Warwick, RI. The long tradition of high quality fine art by renowned artists of Armenian ancestry, both contemporary and historic, from numerous countries, is featured in a colorful presentation of paintings, drawings and more.

Over 100 works by 41 artists are informed by various influences, from historical events and the rolling landscape and architecture in the ancestral homeland to bustling contemporary cityscapes of Paris and Montreal and sites of established Diasporan Armenian communities. Many of the artists are renowned with works in museums and collections around the world.

In addition to Gallery Z’s regular website, not to be missed in conjunction with this exhibit’s Armenian theme is an extensive online Armenian art gallery on an additional Gallery Z website, providing access to the works and biographies of the numerous Armenian artists represented by Gallery Z.

The entire exhibit can be viewed on Gallery Z’s online store via its regular website. Free shipping throughout the continental US is offered on works, both online and at the gallery.

Gallery hours are Thursdays from 12-7 pm and Saturdays from 12-5 pm. Appointments are strongly recommended with a 24-hour notice by calling 401-454-8844 or emailing bergezobian@aol.com.

Armenian Weekly