Yerevan court denies motion to lift preventive measure against Vazgen Manukyan

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, presided over by judge Vahe Misakyan, upheld a signature bond on not leaving the country as a measure of restraint imposed on Armenia’s former Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan, denying a defense motion.

The judge read out the decision after returning from the deliberations room on Tuesday.

The motion to lift the signature bond as a preventive measure had been filed by Vazgen Manukyan’s lawyers Aram Vardevanyan and Erik Aleksanyan at the court hearing earlier on Tuesday.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for September.

Vazgen Manukyan has been charged with “calling for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order” under Article 301 of Armenia’s Criminal Code.

