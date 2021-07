U.S. Embassy ‘concerned’ by incidents along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia expressed concern over the recent incidents along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The U.S. Embassy is concerned by incidents along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, most recently near Yeraskh/Sadarak,” the embassy said in a statement.

“We call on both sides to swiftly and peacefully de-escalate tensions and create space for the resumption of substantive negotiations,” it said.

Panorama.AM