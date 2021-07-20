Der Mugrdechian donates computer lab to Artsakh State University in Stepanakert

FRESNO, Calif.—Prof. Barlow Der Mugrdechian has donated a computer lab to Artsakh State University (ArSU) in Stepanakert, Artsakh. The lab, which is comprised of 11 computers and monitors, will give students access to the internet and the ability to conduct research in various fields.

ArSU rector Dr. Armen Sargsyan expressed his appreciation on behalf of the university for the donation. ArSU is opening its doors this year to students at no cost by the decision of the government of Artsakh and will begin its fall semester soon.

Prof. Der Mugrdechian, Berberian coordinator of Armenian Studies at Fresno State, visited ArSU in September of 2019 and was given a tour of the campus by Dr. Sargsyan. “It is an honor to be able to assist ArSU in its mission to educate the future leaders of Artsakh,” stated Prof. Der Mugrdechian. “It is my hope that the computer lab will enable students to engage in the latest research. There are still many more ways to assist ArSU in its mission and I hope that my contribution encourages others to also donate.”

“Prof. Der Mugrdechian has been in the forefront of advancing Armenian educational institutions in Armenia and Artsakh,” stated Society for Armenian Studies (SAS) president Prof. Bedross Der Matossian. “His decades of work in strengthening Diaspora-Armenia/Artsakh academic relations have been very significant. His latest donation to Artsakh State University will help a war-torn generation have access to the latest computer technology. I hope that other educational entrepreneurs follow in Der Mugrdechian’s footsteps to support academic institutions in Artsakh that are in dire need of help,” he continued.

Fresno State and ArSU have had a memorandum of agreement since 2015, whereby the universities endeavor to engage in cooperative programs of education and research and promote exchange among faculty and students.

Artsakh State University, based in Stepanakert, was established in 1969. It is comprised of five faculties (colleges): Natural Sciences, Philology, History and Law, Pedagogy and Sports and Economy. There are 174 permanent and 106 non-permanent lecturing faculty and more than 2,600 students are enrolled at the university. They have recently completed work towards international accreditation. The university is the premiere public university in the Republic of Artsakh. Most of Artsakh’s top officials in the legislative, executive and judicial bodies, as well as professional teachers, academics, military officials, businessmen, politicians, lawyers, engineers and athletes are graduates of the university.

