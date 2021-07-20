Azerbaijani military wounded during shelling

An officer was wounded in Nakhichevan as a result of shelling from the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) has informed today.

The “Caucasian Knot” has reported that in the evening on July 19, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shelling Armenian positions in the vicinity of the village of Eraskh, including from mortars. The Azerbaijani party stated that its militaries opened fire back after being shelled from the territory of Armenia.

On July 19, at about 11:40 p.m., Armenian militaries shelled, from the positions located near the village of Arazdeyen in the Vedi District, the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the settlement of Geidarabad, Sadarak District of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic (NAR) from various calibre weapons, the Azerbaijani MoD has reported on its website today.

As a result of the shelling, a serviceman was wounded, the MoD has emphasized. “Senior Lieutenant Badalli Ramal Bakhlul oglu was wounded in the leg. He received the first medical aid,” the message has stated.

This article was originally published on the Russian page of 24/7 Internet agency ‘Caucasian Knot’ on July 20, 2021 at 09:25 am MSK. To access the full text of the article, click here.

