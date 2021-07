Armenian president signs decrees to dismiss acting defense minister, deputy army chief

President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia has signed a decree to relieve acting Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan of his post.

Harutyunyan, who headed the Defense Ministry since November 2020, tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

According to another presidential decree, Arshak Karapetyan has been dismissed as First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Panorama.AM