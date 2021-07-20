Armenia announced shelling on border with Nakhichevan

Azerbaijani militaries have shelled Armenian positions near the village of Eraskh in the Nakhichevan direction; the Armenian Armed Forces entered into a shootout, the Armenian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has informed.

The “Caucasian Knot” has reported that Armenia and Azerbaijan are systematically exchanging accusations of shelling on the joint border. On July 16 and 17, the Armenian MoD accused Azerbaijani militaries of shelling the village of Eraskh on the border with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic (NAR) and the Ararat Region.

On July 19, at about 6:40 p.m. local time, Azerbaijani militaries opened fire at the direction of the Armenian positions in the Eraskh vicinity, an employee of the press service of the Armenian MoD told the “Caucasian Knot” correspondent.

According to the MoD, the fire was delivered from various calibre weapons. The Armenian Armed Forces opened a return fire; as a result “there was an intense shootout.”

“There are no casualties or wounded ones among Armenian servicemen,” said the source from the press service of the Armenian MoD.

This article was originally published on the Russian page of 24/7 Internet agency ‘Caucasian Knot’ on July 19, 2021 at 10:03 pm MSK. To access the full text of the article, click here.

https://www.eng.kavkaz-uzel.eu/articles/56174/