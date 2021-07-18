Azerbaijan-Armenia Crisis: EU Suggests ‘unique Political Project Based On Mutual Respect’

Riya Baibhawi

The European Union supports international efforts to ease tensions between Caucasus neighbours of Armenia and Azerbaijan following their war late last year, EU council Chief Charles Michel said on July 17. Speaking on his visit to the Armenian capital of Yerevan, Michel expressed the bloc’s support to the Minsk Group, a group of countries aimed aT negotiating a resolution to the conflict over the contested region.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan commenced in September last year and soon escalated in what experts labelled as a “regional war.” As attacks and ambushes escalated, it drew involvement from Turkey and Russia. The dispute claimed over 6,500 lives, mostly civilians from the warring sides, before a Russia brokered peace pact, led to Armenia ceding areas it had controlled for decades.

The EU is a loyal partner for stability and security to #Armenia. The EU 🇪🇺 too overcame past conflicts to build a unique political project based on mutual respect.@NikolPashinyan pic.twitter.com/pAk9rf1kOF — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) July 17, 2021

However, the peace was short-lived and in May, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of crossing its southern boundaries. Since then, tensions have escalated with both countries reporting occasional shootouts along their shared border. Pertaining to the same, the EU Council chief called on the now dormant Minsk group to “assume its responsibilities” and “address different topics.”

At the Martyr's Alley in Baku I paid homage to the victims of Soviet aggression against Azerbaijan A secure, stable & prosperous South Caucasus region is in the interest of the #EU and an integral part of our #EasternPartnership #Azerbaijan celebrates 30 years of independence pic.twitter.com/kwrkpsNrmm — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) July 18, 2021

Yerevan was the first leg of Michel’s tour which aims at rekindling the European Union’s relationship with the South Caucasus region. In Armenia, he met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and later attended a press conference. Speaking to media reporters, Michel said that the EU has the ambition to have a loyal, engaged and active relationship with the region that would contribute to its stability, prosperity and security.

India expresses concern over conflict

As tensions escalated in May, India expressed concern over the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border as the country called for peaceful resolution of the disputes between the two countries. The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi said that peace in the South Caucasus region is important for regional security.

He said, “We have been following, with concern, the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Border incursions through military movements can destabilise the situation and lead to renewed hostilities. We call upon the transgressing side to pull back forces immediately and cease any further provocation”.

