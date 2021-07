Fuel prices increase by around 60% in one year in Armenia

9.5% increase in prices of non-food products has been recorded in the domestic market of Armenia in June 2021 to compare with the data of June 2020, while the relatively stable prices are observed to compare with May data of the ongoing year.

The NSS data point to 6.2% and 4.5% increase for petrol and diesel registered in June 2021 to compare with the previous month and 59.2% and 47.1% rise respectively to compare with the prices of June 2020.

