Varuzhan Nersesyan dismissed as Armenian ambassador to US

President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on Friday to dismiss Varuzhan Nersesyan as Armenian Ambassador to the United States.

According to another presidential decree, he has been appointed Armenian Ambassador to the United Kingdom for a period of 3 years (residence in London).

By another decree, Dzyunik Aghajanyan has been relieved of her post as Armenian Ambassador to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Panorama.AM