The Artsakh people’s rights are violated every day in the situation created after the trilateral statement from November 9 – Ombudsman

“The statements of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev and the rhetoric used by the Azerbaijani authorities are a clear indication that any prospect of “peaceful coexistence” is fraught with irreversible consequences, and endangers the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people of Artsakh,” the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said commenting on Ilham Aliyev’s latest threats against Armenia and Artsakh.

In the words of the Ombudsman this refers first of all, to the security, life, and dignity of the people of Artsakh

“The international community must finally realize that there can simply be no peaceful coexistence with a people who for years have been nourished by an indescribable “poison” of Armenophobia, who a few months ago committed the most heinous war crimes, targeting almost all the civilian settlements and population of Artsakh, tortured and inhumanely treated the Armenian prisoners of war and the bodies of the killed servicemen,” said Stepanyan, adding the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict is not solved, and on the contrary, in the situation created after the trilateral statement on November 9, the rights of the people of Artsakh are violated every day.

“The main reason for the existence of this phenomenon is that the aggressive war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the civilian population of Artsakh in the fall of 2020 has not yet received a clear legal assessment. If Aliev has not understood for 30 years that the conflict cannot be considered resolved at the expense of the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh, then that solution must be imposed on him.The international community must finally understand that its passive posture directly calls into question the whole ideology of universality priority of human rights protection, and gives way to human rights and freedoms to dictatorship and aggression,” the Ombudsman concluded.

Panorama.AM