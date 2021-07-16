Operative headquarters: 21,615 displaced people from Artsakh currently reside in Armenia

21,615 people or 5,448 displaced families from Artsakh reside in the territory of Armenia as of July 1, 2021, the Artsakh’s Government operative headquarters in Armenia reported. According to the source, 68.7% of the displaced people live in Armenian provinces, and 31.3% – in the capital city Yerevan.

It is noted that the representatives of the Operative headquarters have resumed visits to regions. The fist regional meeting took place on July 15 in Aragatsotn province, where the deputy head of the headquarters K. Petrosyan along with representatives of Artsakh communities visited Talin and Aparan communities and talked to displaced citizens. It is noted that 17 families from Artsakh have found shelter in Aparan and 16 families in Talin.

During the meeting, number of issues were discussed with displaced people, some of the issues raised by them were solved while others were taken note for future processing.

It is noted that the representatives of the operative headquarters will continue their visits to regions and listen to the concerns of the citizens.

Panorama.AM