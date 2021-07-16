Kocharyan: Those who took up arms to defend Syunik residents are being arrested now

Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the opposition Armenia bloc, has denounced the authorities for their failure to respond to the fresh threats of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“A long time has passed since the recent statement of the Azerbaijani president containing threats against Armenia and the public expected an adequate response on behalf of the state. This is required by the interests of the state. Unfortunately, it did not happen again,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“Neither timidness nor uncertainty is respected in international relations. Threats against Armenia and the Armenian people require a tough and clear reaction. Armenia must demonstrate sufficient will to protect its territorial integrity and the dignity of its people.

“It is regrettable to state that as long as Armenia is ruled by a defeated leader, this humiliating picture will persist.

“Moreover, the authorities are arresting the leaders of Syunik communities because of their inferiority complex now. They are arresting those who took up arms to defend the population of the region,” reads the statement.

Panorama.AM