Dutch cinemas screen Charles Aznavour documentary

“Aznavour, Le Regard de Charles”, a documentary about legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, has been on the big screen in the Netherlands since July 15.

Second Secretary of the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands, David Mirzakhanyan, attended the preliminary screening of the documentary at the Eye Film Museum in Amsterdam on July 14, the embassy said.

The event was organized at the initiative of the Alliance Francaise Center in Amsterdam with the support of the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands.

The documentary film about the life of the legendary chansonnier was made on the basis of videos stored in Aznavour’s personal archive and recorded by himself in different years.

Panorama.AM