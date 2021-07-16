Charles Michel to meet with Armenian president, acting PM in Yerevan

As part of his two-day visit to Yerevan, President of the European Council Charles Michel will have meetings with the president and the acting prime minister.

In an official press release on Thursday, the Office of the Prime Minister said that the European official will arrive in the Armenian capital on June 16.

A joint press conference will follow the meeting with Nikol Pashinyan for summing up the results of the negotiations for the media.

According to the Government’s press service, Michel is also scheduled to visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan’s Tsitsernakaberd Park to pay tribute to the big tragedy’s victims.

Tert