Baku postpones trial of 13 members of Armenian armed group

By Vugar Khalilov

A court in Baku today adjourned until July 22 the trial of 13 more members of an Armenian terrorist group.

The group members were detained on December 13, for illegally penetrating into Azerbaijan’s territory and face charges that include terrorism, armed attack, illegal weapon possession, border violation, among others.

The reason for postponing the trial is the health problems of lawyer Elmira Ismayilova who is involved in the case, the presiding judge of the Baku Grave Crimes Court Eldar Ismayilov has told local media.

The defendants are Hovanesyan Haykaz Koryunovich, Manukyan Varazdat Amushavanovich, Stepanyan David Stepanovich, Tosunyan Levan Ashotovich, Baghdasaryan Artur Eduardovich, Avakyan Serop Surenovich, Harutyunyan Varazdat Veryojevich, Manukyan Jora Vanoevich, Herabyan Hrayr Hrachovich, Gosparyan Narek Agaovich, Kuregyan Grigor Gagikovich, Gevorkyan Ashot Artakovich, Agramanyan Martin Mushegovich.

They are accused under the Criminal Code Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal association (criminal organization) with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices by an organized group), 279.2 (armed attacks on enterprises, offices, organizations or individuals as part of armed formations or groups not provided by law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or an organized group).

The criminal case against the group has been initiated by the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service (SSS) that detained and disarmed the group members as a result of the anti-terror operation on December 13.

Baku has said that members of the Armenian armed group do not fall under the category of POWs as they illegally crossed the border after the signing of the November 10 peace deal that ended the war between the two countries.

Earlier, Azerbaijan handed over more than 70 prisoners of war to Armenia, and Armenia returned 14 prisoners of war to Azerbaijan.

Baku does not consider as POWs 62 Armenians from Armenia’s Shirak region, who were deployed on Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh on November 26 in breach of the Karabakh peace deal. They are accused of killing four Azerbaijani servicemen and injuring one civilian.

It should be noted that on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of landmines in formerly-occupied Agdam.

https://www.azernews.az/news.php?news_id=181272&cat=nation&fbclid=IwAR1ql_evSvt1dgWrd1yBQgOoRQYtCkR4uMvz8Sq_F0ZSwfqEJbAgOQGfsJo