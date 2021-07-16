Armenian National Committee condemns Belgian ambassador’s visit to Shushi

The Armenian National Committee of Belgium has sent a letter to Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès, expressing complaint over the recent visit of Ambassadors accredited in Azerbaijan, including the Belgian Ambassador, to the occupied territories of Artsakh, in particular Shushi, which has been organized by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In the letter published by ARMENPRESS, the Committee said that the Armenian community strongly condemned that visit of the Belgian side.

“By accepting that invitation, the Belgian diplomacy, in fact, has participated in the propaganda of Azerbaijan’s dictatorial regime which aims at justifying ethnic cleansing and war crimes, as a result of which the ethnic Armenian population of Shushi and other settlements of Artsakh have suffered months ago.

This seriously endangers the continuous efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at finding lasting, peaceful and fair settlement to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The participation of the Belgian side further surprised us, taking into account the fact that Belgium and you personally have expressed your unconditional support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. Therefore, it would be much better if you followed the example of the Co-Chair countries – US, Russia and France, which refused to participate in that trip. Their rejection of that invitation was a clear message that the conflict is not solved yet”, reads the letter.

Tert