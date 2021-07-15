Seven more bodies found during search operations in Artsakh’s Mataghis and Martuni regions

Three bodies were found on July 14 during the search operations for casualties of the 44-day Karabakh war in Mataghis, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the State Service of Emergency Situations of the Artsakh Republic reported.

Remains of another four were retrieved from Martuni region, currently occupied by Azeri forces. According to preliminary data, they were participants of the 44-day war. The remains will be identified through a forensic DNA analysis.

To note, since the end of the 2020 Artsakh war, a total of 1,611 bodies of fallen soldiers and civilians have been found during the search operations.

Panorama.AM