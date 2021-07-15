Schiff Secures $950,000 for Armenian-American Museum in Upcoming Government Funding Legislation

BURBANK—Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), the Vice Chair of the House Armenian Caucus, announced Thursday that the fiscal year 2022 federal government funding legislation will include $950,000 in funding to support construction and development of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California in downtown Glendale.

“Armenian-Americans are an essential part of the very fabric of our nation — enriching our customs, traditions, and communities. Their story is an American story, one of hope in the face of hardship, of perseverance, and of new beginnings. The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California will ensure that story gets told for generations come.” said Schiff. “It’s an honor to work alongside my Armenian-American constituents for recognition and justice. I am thrilled that investment in this important cultural center will be included in the government funding package, and I will continue to press forward to help ensure its passage.”

On Sunday, Schiff spoke at the museum’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“We are grateful to Congressman Adam Schiff for his powerful remarks at the Groundbreaking Ceremony and his steadfast support of the Armenian American Museum,” said Armenian American Museum Executive Chairman Berdj Karapetian. “The Congressman’s efforts to secure federal funding for the museum will help bring to reality a world class cultural and educational center that will be the pride of our community and our country.”-

“As the ANCA-WR continues to advocate for public funding for the Armenian American Museum in line with funding provided to other similar ethnic museums, we are pleased to see the start of federal funding for this important project. We are grateful to Congressman Schiff for his efforts, and we look forward to further expanding this commitment as the museum comes to fruition. It is vitally important for our community’s history and culture to be well represented in the mosaic of American society.”–

The FY2022 appropriations bills include more than $7.7 million in funding for ten local community projects Schiff requested as Community Projects.

Asbarez