Hasmik Papian: Armenian people need ‘healing, consoling’ music especially now

After a long break, the Armenia premiere of “Orpheus and Eurydice”, an opera composed by Christoph Willibald Gluck, will take place in cooperation with the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory and the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Armenia.

The main characters of this unique performance are the best students of the Conservatory, while the opera music will be played by the National Philharmonic Orchestra.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Eduard Topchjan, the artistic director and chief conductor of the Philharmonic Orchestra, said that having become the artistic director of the Opera Studio of the Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory, famous soprano, People’s Artist of Armenia Hasmik Papian decided to “get the studio up” and work with students.

“A huge amount of work has been done in a short time. The “Orpheus and Eurydice” opera, which is a unique work, was picked by Hasmik Papian herself and she invited us to play [at the performance]. Of course, we gladly accepted it, the proposal was made by Hasmik Papian, it is a great responsibility for us,” he said.

Hasmik Papian, who was present at the news conference, said that she returned to Armenia 31 years later and gladly accepted the proposal to become the artistic director of the Opera Studio, as she believes that the future “belongs to the youth”, highlighting the importance of guiding the students correctly and elaborating right programs.

“Why did I choose Gluck’s opera for the first performance during my tenure? I believe that our country, our people need healing, soothing and consoling music especially now. I think that now we need to get out of this state of sadness and be able to heal. This is one of the unique operas in which there is a happy ending and love wins,” Papian explained.

The play designer is Tigran Dzitoghtsyan, the choreographer is Arman Balmanukyan.

The performances will take place at the Opera Studio of the Yerevan State Conservatory on 16-17 July under the baton of Eduard Topchjan and on 19-20 July under the baton of Suren Shahijanyan. The performances start at 8pm.

