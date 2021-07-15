Azerbaijani forces opened brief fire from direction of Shushi 4-5 times, says Artsakh ombudsman

In order to check the social media reports concerning the shootings recorded from the direction of Shushi on Thursday, the office of Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan carried out fact-finding activities.

“The ombudsman’s representatives visited the Armenavan district of Stepanakert. During a meeting with residents, it was confirmed that the Azerbaijani side opened brief fire from rifles 4-5 times at around 5pm. The information was also confirmed by the competent authorities,” Stepanyan said in a statement.

Russian peacekeepers have been notified of the incident, he noted.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health and the military hospital of Stepanakert, no one was injured as a result of the incident, the ombudsman said.

“Grossly violating the trilateral statement on the ceasefire, the Azerbaijani side has resorted to provocative actions more often in recent days, thus pursuing a goal of constantly intimidating the civilian population and creating a climate of fear and tensions.

“The introduction of clear mechanisms for investigating incidents is simply a necessity to curb Azerbaijani aspirations and exclude provocations.

“The Azerbaijani encroachments on the physical and mental integrity of the people of Artsakh must receive an appropriate response from Russian peacekeepers and the international community,” reads the statement.

