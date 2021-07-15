Aronian not to take part in first match of FIDE World Cup Round 2

Armenian GM Levon Aronian will not take part in the first match of Round 2 of the FIDE World Cup due to health issues.

After additional examinations it will become clear whether he will take part in the second match or not, the Chess Federation of Armenia said on Thursday.

A record number of Armenian chess players are taking part in the FIDE World Cup 2021 in Sochi, Russia. 5 chess players participate in the men’s competition: Levon Aronian, Gabriel Sargissian, Hovhannes Gabuzyan, Hayk Martirosyan and Shant Sargsyan.

Panorama.AM