Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Eastern District Committee Praises Amb. Nersesyan’s Tenure in US

Your Excellency Varuzhan Nersesyan

Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia

Washington, D.C.

Dear Mr. Ambassador,

At the conclusion of your term as Armenia’s diplomatic representative to the United States, we salute you and wish you well in your future mission for Armenia.

During your tenure we witnessed extensive and productive diplomatic activity promoting and developing meaningful relations between Armenia and United States, during which momentous events took place in the Caucasus and around the world, posing challenges for the execution of your mission. We are proud to state that you met those challenges skillfully in diplomatic circles, as well as the Armenian community, serving as an effective liaison between the community and the war-torn Republic of Armenia. The community in this country owes you a great debt for your permanent presence, for communicating the community’s sentiments to the authorities in Armenia, and your effective actions in directing community’s support to Armenia.

It is no less an historical event that during your diplomatic endeavors, a significant event came true as the legislative bodies of the US government and President Joe Biden, each in turn, recognized finally the historical fact of the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian community in the United States has benefitted from the accomplishments of a skillful diplomat in your person. We hope that your dynamic service will continue for many years in the name of our beleaguered homeland, wherever you may be stationed next.

The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party and its Eastern USA and Canada District Committee, which has dedicated its broad network of news media to the service of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, wishes you well in your future endeavors.

Kevork Marashlian

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator