Former Boston TV reporter Jeff Derderian to host “Boston & Beyond”

BOSTON, Mass.—Salem Media Group Boston’s WROL 950AM and 100.3 FM, The Spirit of Boston, has announced a new live talk show called “Boston & Beyond with Jeff Derderian.”

The show will air live every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. from its Marina Bay, Quincy studios. The show marks the return of longtime television news reporter Jeff Derderian to the airwaves. “We are excited to bring more live content to the people of Boston, and when Jeff was approached, the idea was to utilize his vast media experience and interviewing skills along with his ability to engage people in lively conversation on Saturday mornings as people start their weekend,” said Salem Media Group Boston general manager Carole Howley Simmons. “The show will focus on issues that get people thinking and talking, conversations that people might have at the office or around the dinner table. It will be topical, engaging, and interesting.” said Howley Simmons.

Derderian has more than 15 years of broadcast news experience in both television and radio. He spent six years as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WHDH Channel 7 in Boston. Derderian has covered stories that took him to some of the biggest news events in history. He was one of the first New England television reporters to report live from New York City just hours after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In addition, he covered the Columbine tragedy and the return to space for legendary astronaut John Glenn.

Before working in Boston, Derderian worked at WLNE-TV in Providence, Rhode Island (ABC) as an investigative reporter and also as weekend anchor. He also worked at WJAR-TV, WPRI-TV, WBZ-TV, WBZ, WHJJ, and WPRO and has been featured on ABC News Radio.

“It’s nice to be back on the air in Boston. Covering stories for Channel 7, I met so many wonderful people and being able to talk live with folks adds that immediate and special element only radio can bring” said Derderian. “I started my career in radio and you really get to connect directly with the audience”.

“Boston & Beyond with Jeff Derderian” debuts live on Saturday, July 17 at 9 a.m. Listeners can call 617-770-3030 to be part of the show.

Armenian Weekly