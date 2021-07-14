Director Nora Martirosyan’s film about Artsakh to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

“Should the Wind Drop” (Si le vent tombe), a drama film about Artsakh directed by Nora Martirosyan, will be screened at the 74th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival in Cinema Olympia on Wednesday, July 14, at 11:30am, the National Cinema Center of Armenia reported.

The film director and the producer will be present at the screening.

“Should the Wind Drop” was in the official selection of the 73rd edition of Cannes International Film Festival and ACID Cannes program in 2020.

The film was produced with the financial support of the National Cinema Center of Armenia and is a France-Armenia-Belgium coproduction.

Its screenwriters are Nora Martirosyan and Emmanuelle Pagano, the producer is Julie Paratian.

