City Council of Italy’s Brancaleone approves motion on recognition of Artsakh

The City Council of Brancaleone, a city in the Italian Province of Reggio Calabria, unanimously approved a motion that officially recognizes the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian Embassy in Italy reported on Tuesday.

The motion submitted by the Armenian community of Calabria was introduced to the council by Councilor Martina Toscano.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to Councilor Martina Toscano, Mayor Silvestro Garoffolo and the entire City Council of Brancaleone,” the embassy said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/07/14/Brancaleone-Artsakh/2535142