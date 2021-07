Armenia’s POWs facing trial in Baku over ‘spying’

A criminal court in the Azerbaijani capital has opened the trial against two Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) charged with spying, Minval.az reports.

Davit T. Davtyan and Gevorg R. Sujyan have been brought before the Baku Court on Grave Crimes. Their personal data are now being identified at the hearing chaired by Justice Ali Mamedov.

Both servicemen are facing charges under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (espionage).

Tert