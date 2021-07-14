Armenian soldier killed in border shootout with Azerbaijani forces

An incident occurred on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, particularly in the area of Yeraskh, on Wednesday morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Azerbaijani troops attempted to carry out fortification works using engineering equipment in order to advance their military positions.

After the countermeasures of the Armenian side to stop these activities, the Azeri servicemen opened fire at the Armenian positions, the ministry said.

A serviceman of the Armenian army suffered a fatal gunshot wound as a result of the border shootout. The Azerbaijani side also has losses.

“The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia strongly condemns the provocative act of the Azerbaijani side and warns that such actions will be met with a harsh response. The entire responsibility for the further escalation of the situation lies with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” reads the statement.

