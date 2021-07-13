‘Their story is an American story’: Adam Schiff joins US-Armenians at founding ceremony of new cultural landmark

US House Representative Adam Schiff (Dis.-Calif.) has attended the ceremony of laying the foundations of the Armenian-American Museum and Cultural Center in Glendale, California, where he also delivered a public address.

In a post on Facebook after the groundbreaking event, the Democratic pro-Armenian legislator took the chance to praise the initiative as a solid testimony to the steadily developing US-Armenia relations.

“It was an honor to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for what will soon become the Armenian-American Museum and Cultural Center of California in the beautiful heart of Glendale.

“Armenian-Americans are an essential component of the fabric of our nation – enriching our customs, traditions, and communities. Their story is an American story, one of hope in the face of hardship, of perseverance and new beginnings.

“And this museum will ensure that story gets told for generations to come,” he said.

Tert