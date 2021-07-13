“Kafka’s Dream” animation included in the programme of a prestigious international film festival

“Kafka’s Dream” animation has been included in Anima’t, the SITGES International Film Festival of Catalonia’s animation category, the National Cinema Center of Armenia reported. The festival kicks off on October 7-17, 2021.

It is noted that the SITGES – International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia has been declared by the Hollywood Academy to be a “qualified festival” to be able to present the award-winning shorts from its official and animation categories as candidates for the Academy Awards.

Also, Kafka’s Dream has been included in the 13th edition of Weird Market – International Film Market for animation, video games and New Media in Segovia, Spain ( Sept. 24 – Oct. 3, 2021).

As the Center said, 100 short animated films selected to participate in the Film Market will be available on the special digital platform Festhome.tv created for registered professionals, short film distributors, buyers and programmers. In addition, this international collection will be included in the catalog, which comprises basic information about the films: synopsis, photos, contact information.

To note, the film is produced by “Vardazaryan studio” and directed by David Babayan.

