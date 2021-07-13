Iran, Armenia sign MoU on joint industrial towns

In a ceremony on Tuesday, the Small Industries and Industrial Towns Organization of Iran and the Investment Support Center of Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding in the presence of the Armenian Ambassador to Iran.

Small industries play an important role in the producing and distributing of wealth in the economy and there is a need for strengthening small and medium enterprises, said Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Ali Rasoulian in this ceremony.

So far, more than 900 industrial towns have been put into operation in Iran that more than 10% of these units enjoy high-tech industries and science parks, Rasoulian said in this ceremony.

In order to develop experiences, so far, 32 memorandums of cooperation have been signed between Iran and other countries, he added.

Rasoulian expressed hope that the increase and continuation of cooperation between Iran and Armenia will lead to the creation of small industries and joint industrial towns.

The development of bilateral cooperation, providing appropriate trade solutions for all stakeholders, the promotion and improvement of the investment climate, and the creation of an operational framework to strengthen trade relations between the parties were among the goals of the mentioned MoU.

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176080/Iran-Armenia-sign-MoU-on-joint-industrial-towns