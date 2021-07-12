Turks dancing on gate of Armenian church in Istanbul detained

Three Turkish men were detained on Monday after a video of them dancing on top of the gate of the Armenian Surp Takavor Church in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district circulated online, according to the Istanbul Governor’s Office.

A group of people played music and partied on the pedestrian road in front of the Surp Takavor Church on Sunday evening, Bianet reported.

Three people from the group climbed over the entrance gate of the church and started dancing there. As the images started circulating on social media, the incident sparked criticism and reactions on Twitter.

“We condemn this ugly behavior against the place of worship,” the Governor’s Office said in a statement.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik also spoke out in condemnation of the incident, saying that disrespect for places of worship is disrespect for everyone.

Panorama.AM