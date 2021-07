No bodies found during search operations in Artsakh’s Martuni region, Artsakh authorities say

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-occupied areas of Martuni region in Artsakh, the country’s State Service of Emergency Situations said on Monday. As the source said, the search operations for casualties of the 2020 war will continue in the coming days.

To note, since the ceasefire, 1,604 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the former battle zones.

Panorama.AM