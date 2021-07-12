Diego Rossi Marashlyan wins best player award at 2021 ESPYS

LAFC forward Diego Rossi was named Best MLS Player at the 2021 ESPY Awards on July 10 in Los Angeles.

Rossi claimed the honor over Alejandro Pozuelo, Andre Blake, and Lucas Zelarayan in a fan vote, becoming the first LAFC player to win the award, Lafc.com reports.



The ESPY Award puts the cap on an impressive 2020 for Rossi, in which he won the MLS Golden Boot, becoming the youngest player in MLS history to lead the league in goals scored with 14 in 19 games.



The Uruguayan National Team member also won the 2020 MLS Young Player of the Year, honoring him as the top 22-and-under player in the league. He won five individual awards in 2020, earning the Golden Boot at the MLS Is Back Tournament, the Young



Player of the Tournament and also being named to the tournament’s Best XI.

Since 2018, Rossi has scored a total of 46 goals and registered 20 assists in 95 career games. He scored the first goal in LAFC history vs. Seattle on April 29, 2018 and currently leads the team with four goals in 2021.

