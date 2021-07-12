Developments around border issues and transport routes will continue under Russian mediation or can be imposed – Alexandr Iskandaryan

Political analyst Alexandr Iskandaryan believes no major progress is expected in the settlement of the Artsakh issue because of the Azerbaijani refusal to discuss the matter. Iskandaryan’s remarks came at a press conference on Monday.

The expert reminded that the statement from November 9 ending the Karabakh 44-day war was not about the conflict settlement but establishing a ceasefire.

Speaking of the talks between Pashinyan and Putin held in Moscow days ago, the political analyst pointed to the topics discussed, the border security and unblocking transport routes around Armenia among them.

Iskandaryan recalled that Russian president had said in his welcome remarks that Russia was ready to work with the newly elected authorities of Armenia, and the process would continue. “Developments around border issues and transport routes will continue under Russian mediation or would be imposed,” Iskandaryan stressed.

The expert also touched upon the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian military drills planned in October, suggesting he didn’t see any special role for Georgia in the context of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Iskandaryan went on insisting the Azerbaijan’s main task is to strengthen the military cooperation with Turkey, considering also the fact that Turkey secured the outcome of the recent Karabakh war.

“If Turkey hadn’t been involved in the war, the outcome would have been totally different,” said Iskandaryan.

Panorama.AM