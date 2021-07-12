Armenia’s former security chief Argishti Kyaramyan set to head Investigative Committee

Former Director of Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) Argishti Kyaramyan, who was relieved of his post during last year’s war in Artsakh, is set to head the Investigative Committee.

The issue of Argishti Kyaramyan’s appointment is on the agenda of today’s special cabinet meeting.

Two of the 4 items on the agenda concerns the dismissal of Hayk Grigoryan as the Investigative Committee head and the appointment of Kyaramyan to the post.

Incidentally, the two issues were put on the agenda shortly before the cabinet meeting.

Argishti Kyaramyan is currently one of the four deputies to the Investigative Committee head.

