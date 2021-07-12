Armenian wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan quits professional sports

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Arsen Julfalakyan has announced his decision to quit the professional sports.

“I officially announce an end to my career as a professional athlete,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“23 years of indescribable feelings, countless memories, won titles of World and European champion, Olympic vice-champion, World Cup winner… I am happy that I had the opportunity to represent the Republic of Armenia at the most prestigious world tournaments in high honor, to hear the anthem of Armenia playing and to give moments of joy and victory to thousands of our compatriots around the world. These feelings are simply incredible,” Julfalakyan said.

He expressed gratitude to all those who helped him make great achievements, including his family, coaches, friends, his clubs KSV Aalen 05 and C.P. Besançon, fans, the National Wrestling Federation, National Olympic Committee and Ministry of Sports.

Julfalakyan also summed up his achievements:

• 3 Olympic qualifications (Beijing, London, Rio)

• London 2012 silver medal

• 4 medals from World Championships: gold, silver, 2 bronze

• 4 medals from European Championships: gold, silver, 2 bronze

• World Cup gold and bronze medals

• Bronze medal of the World Universiade

• Junior World Champion

• Silver and bronze of the European Junior Championships

• Two-time European Cadets Champion

• Medal of the 1st and 2nd degree “For Services to the Motherland”

• YSU gold medal

• Best Athlete of the Republic of Armenia in 2012

• Honored Master of Sports

