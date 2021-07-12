Armenian expert: Those calling for ‘brotherly’ ties with Azeris should take a close look at this ‘map’

Armenian expert on Iran Vardan Voskanyan, who ran for parliament on the opposition I’m Honored bloc’s list, shared on Facebook a photo of a “map” showing a “30-kilometer security zone of Azerbaijan” on Armenian territory, rebuffing calls for the establishment of “brotherly” relations with Azeris.

“This map shows the Armenia that the artificial formation called Azerbaijan is dreaming of. The areas marked in gray are the so-called “30-kilometer security zone of Azerbaijan” inside Armenia already promoted by the agitprop of the dictator of Baku,” Voskanyan wrote on Sunday.

“Those calling for brotherly relations with that country and talking about the ‘possibilities’ of supposedly long-term peace with them should take a close look at this “map” so that all of a sudden their homes or the homes of their grandparents do not remain in the ‘security zone’,” he said.

Panorama.AM