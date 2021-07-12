Armenia named 126th world country to join GLOBE program

The Republic of Armenia is the 126th world country to join the Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) program, the Ministry of Education, Science. Culture and Sport reports.

“We look forward to Armenia building a strong program in science and education, with the support of the GLOBE Implementation Office (GIO) here in the United States and GLOBE’s Europe and Eurasia Regional Coordination Office in the Czech Republic,” GIO Director Dr. Tony Murphy said. “A big welcome from the GLOBE family of nations, Armenia!”

GLOBE is a worldwide, hands-on, primary and secondary school-based science and education program aiming to support community initiatives in the areas of science, education, evaluation and technology.

Armenia’s participation in GLOBE was discussed also recently at a meeting between Acting Minister Vahram Dumanyan and US Ambassador Lynne Tracy.

At the discussion attended also by Artur Martirosyan, a deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport, John Allelo, the newly appointed USAID (United States Agency for International Development) director in Armenia and Oleg Sokola, an officer of the US Embassy in Armenia on political and economic issues, Dumanyan briefed the guests on Armenia’s collaboration with the US Space Agency (NASA) and the signing of the GLOBE memorandum of understanding back in June. Praising the program as a major international scientific and educational initiative focusing on the environmental component, the minister expressed hope that it will maximum engage Armenian students and scholars in an international network and facilitate their studies of the global environment, promoting further initiatives promising to boost technological education.

Ambassador Tracy reaffirmed the willingness to continue and develop the cooperation, emphasizing Armenia’s engagement in the NASA-funded program. “Given the multiple climate challenges facing the world, the innovative and interactive methods of recognizing and protecting the environment offered by The GLOBE Program are more relevant today than ever,” she said.

