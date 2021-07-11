Iran, Armenia economic ties long-lasting: Armenian envoy

Upon his arrival at Arak in his one-day trip to the Markazi Province, Toumanian said that among Armenia’s neighbors, Iran has a significant capacity in all areas of industry, agriculture and services and Armenia can accelerate its development by boosting ties with Iran.

He noted that Markazi Province and other provinces of Iran enjoy innovative and motivated human forces and use the latest technologies which put Iran among industrial countries of the world.

That’s why business people in Armenia are interested to expand business ties with Iran, he added.

The diplomat suggested that a powerful trade team from Iran’s Markazi Province travel to Armenia in order to evaluate its market.

The Deputy Governor-General of Markazi Province Saeed Farrokhi said that the province has been home to Iranian-Armenians from ancient times and they have been living in the region in concord with other ethnicities.

He underlined that the people of Markazi Province have a brilliant record of trading and social ties with the Armenian community and the province considers strengthening the ties.

The Armenian Ambassador paid a visit to two industrial units in Arak city.

IRNA